Police: Man dies in Battle Creek following brutal attack

STORY: Police in California have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead days ago.Smiley Martin was arrested on Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun... and had been seriously wounded in the incident.Police say Smiley is the brother of Dandre Martin, who made a brief appearance in court Tuesday. Dandre had been taken into custody on Sunday as a "related suspect" in the case. He was also booked on suspicion of assault and illegal possession of a firearm.Police did not elaborate on the men's alleged roles in the shooting and it was not clear if additional suspects remained at large. However, Dandre’s lawyer Linda Parisi said the shooting has shocked the community:"You know, it is always a tragedy for a community when there's this kind of event, this sort of, this kind of event that really affects a community."The gunfire erupted at about 2 a.m. on Sunday near the Golden 1 Center, home of NBA team the Sacramento Kings. The city's police chief Kathy Lester has said that "multiple" shooters were involved in the massacre.Police believe the shooting followed an altercation at a nearby nightclub and on Tuesday asked for the public's help in obtaining videos that had been posted on social media.CHAD LEWIS, SACRAMENTO POLICE DEPARTMENT, SAYING:"Yeah, so at this point, I mean, we've had less than three days. We've served three residential search warrants, we've made three arrests and we seized three firearms. So we're well into the investigation, but we're far from finished. And like I said, our focus right now is finding every single fact available to us, locating every piece of evidence and then gleaning whatever information we can from that evidence to determine exactly what happened to get justice for these victims."Of the 12 victims who survived, police said they were "suffering from gunshot wounds ranging from minor to critical but stable."In a statement on Sunday, President Joe Biden said the United States was once again mourning a community hurt by gun violence and he called on Congress to pass stricter gun legislation.