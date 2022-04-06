Police: Man dies in Battle Creek following brutal attack

Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
·1 min read

A man died in Battle Creek on Wednesday after police say he was brutally attacked.

According to a release from Battle Creek Police, officers were dispatched to a residence on Spring Street at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday and found 33-year-old Ryan Brouse badly injured.

Brouse was discovered inside the home with significant injuries to his face and head. He was transported to Bronson Battle Creek hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

Battle Creek Police are still investigating this incident, and no further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police: Man dies in Battle Creek following brutal attack

