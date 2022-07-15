Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times on SR 408 near downtown Orlando

One person is dead following a shooting along a busy highway near Orlando on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to East South Street and South Mills Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m., after receiving reports of a crash in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene of the crash, they found a man in his 40s inside a pickup truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

According to investigators, a red Chevrolet pickup was driving westbound on State Road 408 near South Bumby Avenue when he was shot multiple times.

After the shooting, detectives said the man then exited SR 408 at South Mills Avenue, where he crashed into a tree.

Police have not identified the man or said what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Orlando police at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

