Police: Man dies after being shot outside bar in Hill District

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
Apr. 24—A 51-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night outside a bar in the Hill District.

Pittsburgh police and medics responded to 911 calls about a shooting and a ShotSpotter alert for a single shot fired in the 2100 block of Wylie Avenue around 10:40 p.m., police reported.

Officers located an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the head outside Tim's Bar.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the shooting victim as William G. Lee Sr. of Pittsburgh.

Medics transported Lee to Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from city's major crimes and the crime scene units were also at the scene, according to police.

One man was taken to police headquarters for questioning, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

