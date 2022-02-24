Police: Man dies after being shot in Phoenix home near 19th, Joan De Arc avenues

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his Phoenix home on Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a burglary near 19th and Joan De Arc avenues at around 3 p.m., according to department spokesperson Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

When police arrived at the home, they found 34-year-old Sergio Chalpeno with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but later died as a result of his injuries, Krynsky said.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, Krynsky said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602)-262-6151. To report information anonymously, callers can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man found shot in Phoenix home; investigation underway