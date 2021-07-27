Police: Man dies days after fall from punch at party in Minneapolis

A man who was assaulted during a party in Minneapolis Saturday has died of his injuries, according to police, who are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers were called to North Memorial Health Hospital around 3 a.m. Saturday after the victim was dropped off at the emergency room with serious head injuries. Police learned from two men who came with the victim, whose name hasn't yet been released, that he was at a party in the 2000 block of N. Lowry Avenue in the Jordan neighborhood when a fight broke out and someone punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head, according to a preliminary police report. Neither witness was able to provide a description of the suspect.

Hospital staff later informed officers that the man's brain was swelling and that his condition was downgraded to critical, the report said. On Tuesday, police spokesman John Elder said the man had died. No arrests were immediately announced.

Officers canvassed the area where the party was said to have taken place and found several surveillance cameras nearby, but it wasn't clear whether they were working at the time of the incident.

The homicide was the city's 53rd of the year.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany