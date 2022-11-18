Police: Man dies days after shooting in Avondale

A man has died five days after he was shot in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded around 9:08 p.m. on Nov. 12 to a report of a person shot at the 600 block of Gholson Avenue, police said in a news release.

After arriving at the scene, the officers found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound, the release states.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel took Gray to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, police said. He died from his injuries on Thursday.

Police said the investigation into Gray's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

