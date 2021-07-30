Police: Man dies of injuries after Kansas City shooting last week; 2 suspects charged

A 33-year-old man shot last week near Kansas City’s Blue Valley Park has died, according to Kansas City police.

The victim, Jose Fuentes, was shot in the area of 17th Street and Belmont Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on July 21 and taken to a hospital with injuries described as critical, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement. Fuentes died Thursday.

Two suspects have been charged in Jackson County with the shooting: Amanda Hendren, 34, and Kenneth C. Wilkinson, 23.

Both currently face charges of shooting from a motor vehicle and armed criminal action among others.

