Police: Man dies after Monday night shooting in Monmouth

MONMOUTH — A 26-year-old Milan man is dead after a shooting Monday night in Monmouth.

According to a news release from the Monmouth Police Department, Monmouth Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South 9th St. at 7:02 p.m. Monday. A victim, Romel Gilliam 26 of Milan, Illinois, was found at the scene and was transported to OSF Holy Family Medical Center, where he later died due to his injuries.

This is still an active investigation and MPD is attempting to locate several suspects.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident please contact the Monmouth Police Department (309) 734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers (309) 734-9363.

