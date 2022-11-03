Police: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after shooting another in Mesa

A Mesa Police Department badge is seen here.

A man is dead from what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and another man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday afternoon argument between the two at a Mesa restaurant, police said.

According to Mesa police, Joseph Papineau, 51, shot Jason Zuchowski, 45, before fatally shooting himself at a restaurant at Desert Peaks Pizza and Grill near McKellips and Recker roads. An investigation into the incident found that Papineau was the former boyfriend of Zuchowski's girlfriend and the two had been arguing before the shooting, police said.

At 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a possible shooting at the restaurant and found both Papineau and Zuchowski on the floor of the restaurant, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. First responders administered first aid to both men before they were taken to a hospital where Papineau was pronounced dead.

Zuchowski was taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized, Mesa police said Thursday morning.

Mesa police said a preliminary investigation found that a verbal argument ensued after Zuchowski and his girlfriend entered the restaurant, saw Papineau inside and sat at the opposite end of the bar from him. At one point, Papineau left his seat, walked over to Zuchowski and shot him before shooting himself, according to police.

Detectives spoke with multiple witnesses and are not looking for outstanding suspects in what appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

"The investigation is ongoing, and things are subject to change as the case unfolds," read a statement from Mesa police.

