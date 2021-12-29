Police: Man dies after shooting on Evansville's Third Avenue; suspect sought

Evansville police respond to a shooting near the intersection of Oregon Street and Third Avenue in Evansville Tuesday, Dec. 28.

EVANSVILLE — A man is dead and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting near Third Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Evansville police news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Third Avenue and Oregon Street around 3:45 p.m.

They found a man lying in the road near a vehicle and performed CPR until medics transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Detectives spoke to multiple witnesses on scene and were able to identify a potential suspect who lives in the 900 block of Oregon Street, the release states. Police obtained a search warrant for the home but didn't find the suspect inside.

The man's death marks at least the seventh homicide in Evansville in the last 15 days.

