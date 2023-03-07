Police: Man dies after shooting inside Applebee’s in The Villages

A man died after he was shot inside an Applebee’s in The Villages after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Lady Lake police said.

Officers said the man was involved in a fight outside the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard after 1 a.m. where at least three shots were fired. Investigators said after the shots rang out, employees locked the restaurant doors and called 911.

Officers said the man tried to get inside the restaurant, which was closed. They said a woman inside the restaurant opened the side door and let the man in, where another altercation occurred.

Investigators said a man inside the restaurant with a concealed weapon permit shot the man, who died at the scene.

Read: Americans kidnapped in Mexico: 2 found dead, 2 alive, reports say

Police the man has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lady Lake Police Department at 352-751-1565. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Central Florida Crimeline toll free at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or online at cfcrimeline.com

Read: ‘It’s not right’: Homeowners feel abandoned after spending a fortune on solar systems they can’t use

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.