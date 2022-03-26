Police: Man dies in shooting near Camping World Stadium

A man died in a shooting near Camping World Stadium in Orlando Saturday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Barlow Street around 12:38 a.m., the OCSO said.

Authorities found the victim, a male in his 30s, laying in the middle of the road, according to the report.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect, identified as a male known to the victim, fled the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com