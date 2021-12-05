Police: Man dies after shooting in West Price Hill

Briana Rice, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting in West Price Hill.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on Saturday in the 1200 block of Amanda Place around 5:11 p.m.

Delon Robinson had been shot, officers say.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, police say.

Police did not release any other information about what lead up to the shooting. Police did not identified any suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Contact Briana Rice at 513-568-3496 or brice@enquirer.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BriRiceWrites.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man dies after shooting in West Price Hill

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Buckeye man fatally shot by neighbor who was harassing family

    Alan Gonzalez, 28, is suspected of killing Alfonso Gastelum during a confrontation at Gastelum's home on Friday night in Buckeye.

  • My Sister, 23, Was Taken Out Into the Snow and Left to Die. It Was Never Properly Investigated

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyTwo days after Danielle Ewenin learned that her 23-year-old sister had been found frozen to death in a farmer’s field on the outskirts of Calgary, Alberta, a city in southwestern Canada, she said she sat down with a police officer to try to understand how such a tragedy could have happened.It was February 1982 and Danielle, 22, and her parents were inside a family member’s home in Regina, a city in Saskatchewan, Canada, when the local

  • U.S. congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting

    A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school. Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools.

  • He Never Touched the Murder Weapon. Alabama Sentenced Him to Die.

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with

  • Obsessed Man Kills Co-Worker Who Refused to Date Him, Cops Say

    YouTubeA Florida man who harbored a romantic obsession with a female co-worker now faces murder charges after he allegedly showed up at the woman’s home and stabbed her to death before ripping off his shirt and stabbing himself, authorities said.Delfina Pan, a 28-year-old aspiring designer, was found dead in Miami Beach on Monday night after her shift at the Kansas Bar and Grill where she worked with Agustin Lucas Mariani, the 20-year-old bartender now accused of second-degree murder in connecti

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect

    In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. “I understand,” Crumbley said tearfully. Sign up for The Morning newslet

  • Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to Hail Him as a Hero In Failed GoFundMe Campaign Before It Was Ultimately Shut Down

    GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said […]

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyAfter the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer Crumbley

  • Elderly Asian man who was kicked while in his walker at the beginning of COVID faces attacker in court

    The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.

  • Chris Cuomo Hit With New Sexual Misconduct Accusation Just Before CNN Firing

    The new accusation was "unrelated to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo matter," according to lawyer Debra Katz

  • Montana inmate confesses to 1968 slaying, dismemberment

    A Montana prison inmate serving a 100-year sentence for killing his wife in 1983 has confessed to strangling, sexually assaulting and dismembering a 19-year-old Helena woman 15 years earlier, authorities said Friday. Courtney Brooke Atlas, 79, confessed to killing Pamela Ann Dorrington, who disappeared in 1968. Atlas, who was 26 at the time, was Dorrington's landlord.

  • Woman who has son with Ethan Crumbley's father describes relationship

    A Florida woman who has a son with Ethan Crumbley's father Jason describes their relationship.

  • Modesto man arrested in kidnap, rape, torture of victim who escaped to call cops

    The woman was allegedly held against her will for a month by the suspect.

  • Why were Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde's accusers arrested? Here's what we know

    Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde has been accused of official oppression. Why were the allegations against his accusers and why were they arrested?

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • At Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, lurid photos from Epstein home barred by judge

    The prosecution in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial suffered a series of setbacks Friday as Maxwell’s lawyers successfully challenged a key witness’ testimony and persuaded the judge to exclude FBI photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion.

  • Members of Bay Area retail theft ring that stole millions plead guilty

    Retail theft ring members moved millions in merchandise stolen across the Bay Area. Their purported leader is expected to get six years in prison.

  • Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    Envelopes of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to a church representative.

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.