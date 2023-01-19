Police: Man dies by suicide after standoff at home on Littlefield Road in Wells

WELLS, Maine — Police say a man who they allege threatened a woman with a handgun killed himself during a standoff at a home on Littlefield Road on Wednesday night.

Wells police Capt. Gerald Congdon said 53-year-old Alan Lloyd Molloy died by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police responded to the residence on Littlefield Road at 5:30 p.m. after the department received an open 911 call in which the dispatcher could overhear an argument between a man and woman. Both were talking about a handgun, and the woman sounded afraid for her life, according to the press release issued by the Wells Police Department.

“Police recognized the calling number and were able to determine the location of the caller and identified both people being overheard on the phone,” said Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam. “The male subject was well known to police from prior domestic disturbances and arrests.”

Police had secured active arrest warrants for Molloy’s arrest on Nov. 15, on a charge of violating a protection-from-abuse order and a condition of release. Bail had been set at $5,000 cash.

Police believed Molloy had fled the state after the warrants became active, according to Putnam. On Nov. 23, additional warrants – including one for failing to appear at York District Court on a previous domestic-violence stalking charge – were issued against him.

Police said Molloy allegedly followed the victim home from work and threatened her with a handgun he had hidden in his waistband.

“She had locked herself in her car in fear of her life,” Putnam said. “She was able to alert police, and the male ran into a garage upon their arrival.”

Once police officers arrived, the woman was able to get out of her car and run to them. She was not injured in the incident.

Molloy remained in the garage and refused to exit, according to Putnam. He allegedly threatened to shoot the police if they entered the garage, creating a standoff.

Police from Ogunquit assisted the Wells authorities in establishing a safe perimeter around the residence to protect neighbors. Traffic was diverted, as well. Members of The Southern Maine Special Response Team also helped secure the scene and attempted to make contact with Molloy.

Wells police said they secured a search warrant and an arrest warrant, charging Molloy with threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Well into the night – at 11:53 p.m. – police said authorities heard a gunshot inside the garage. About 15 minutes later, police confirmed Molloy had taken his own life, according to Putnam.

