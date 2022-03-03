Police: Man dies from suspected suicide after shooting woman in north Phoenix

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead on Wednesday afternoon in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, Theodore Bower, 69, shot Terrance Cameron, 66, who authorities believe was his roommate, before committing suicide.

Phoenix Police spokesperson Vincent Cole said officers responded to a call about a shooting around 5:30 p.m. near Peoria and 35th avenues. On the scene, they found Cameron had been shot. She died from her injuries.

Based on witness reports police believe Bower shot her.

Bower's vehicle was found in a parking lot near the area. Officers found him dead in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation remains active.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies from suspected suicide after shooting woman in Phoenix