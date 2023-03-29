Police: Man dies after tree falls on him at Nashua worksite

Mar. 28—An adult male died after a tree fell on him as part of a "worksite incident" on Prescott Street in Nashua, police said.

Nashua fire and police and American Medical Response arrived at the site of the incident at 8:44 a.m., according to a news release.

"A crew was clearing some trees and one happened to fall on the gentleman," said Nashua police Lt. Joshua Albert. The name, age and hometown of the man was not released as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was brought to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is heading up the investigation at this point.

"There is nothing criminal in nature," Albert said.

The family of the deceased has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.