Police: Man dies after vehicle falls on him while he works on it

A man is dead after a vehicle fell on top of him in Miami Twp. Tuesday night, according to police.

Crews were called to the area of Creek Water Drive and Cold Water Court shortly before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby reported a man was pinned under a vehicle.

>> City of Akron lifts downtown curfew following Jayland Walker protests

A preliminary investigation showed that a man was working on his vehicle when it fell on top of him, according to Miami Twp. police.

Upon arrival, crews worked to get the vehicle off of the man. Once they did, they rendered first aid, but the man was “beyond help” and pronounced deceased on scene. The Montgomery County Coroners Office was then called to the scene, according to police.

>> Puppy saved from fire likely caused by discarded sparkler in Miamisburg

Police said foul play was not suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.