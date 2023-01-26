Gunshot victim found in car at Columbus towing lot identified as missing Maryland man

Columbus police have identified the man discovered fatally shot Tuesday at a Far West Side towing business as a missing person out of Maryland.

The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, was discovered around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday inside a car in the lot of Woody's Towing Service, located at 606 Hilliard Rome Road. Jordan died from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. mbus police.

Police looking on the towing services lot for Jordan, who had been reported to have been missing for a week, found the body. The towing lot is fenced in on Hilliard Rome Road and requires entrance from Manor Park.

Police did not say where on the lot the body was discovered or how long it appeared Jordan's body was in the lot.

Because of the visible gunshot injuries to Jordan, police said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene.

Columbus homicide detectives continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Missing Maryland man identified as body found at Columbus towing lot