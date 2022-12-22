Police: Man who drove into the Pawcatuck River Monday not intoxicated

Dec. 21—STONINGTON — Police said the 87-year-old Massachusetts man who accidentally drove into the Pawcatuck River on Monday was treated and released from the hospital that same night.

Police have not identified the man but Stonington Police Deputy Chief Todd Olson said there was no indication the man was intoxicated. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The accident happened at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, when police received a 911 call from a bystander who had watched the SUV travel off Coggswell Street in downtown Pawcatuck, between two trees, and into the river.

The vehicle, with the man still inside, floated a short distance down the river until it grounded just north of the Route 1 bridge. Westerly firefighters, from a boat, broke the rear window of the SUV and pulled the man to safety.

The SUV attracted a steady flow on onlookers taking photos during the day Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Olson said the town had installed signs to help ensure something like this does not happen again.

It was the second time in recent memory, Olson said, that a vehicle has traveled off of Coggswell Street and into the river. A similar incident happened in 2018 and a bartender from the Malted Barley in downtown Westerly rescued the driver, he said. The driver in that incident was found to be intoxicated.

The vehicle from the Jan. 31, 2018 accident was only recently pulled out of the river.

The Pawcatuck Fire Department, Westerly Ambulance and Westerly and Stonington police all responded to Monday's incident.