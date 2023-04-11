Police: Man drove on Tewksbury lawns in attempt to run women down after break-in

A man behind the wheel of an SUV drove across lawns in Tewksbury in an attempt to run women down following a reported house break-in on Monday night, authorities said.

Tommy Moges, 22, of Everett, was arrested on charges including breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at River Road in Tewksbury just before 7:30 p.m. spoke with a neighborhood resident who said that an unknown man had broke into his home and fled when confronted, Columbus said.

While still en route to the scene, officers learned that a man in a black Honda SUV was driving erratically close to where the alleged break-in was reported and that the vehicle had struck a woman in a nearby yard.

The suspect, who police later identified as Moges, attempted to run over the woman on Mount Joy Drive, driving through a yard in an attempt to strike her after fleeing the home on River Road, an investigation revealed.

That woman was able to get out of the way of Moges’ Honda, but he allegedly continued driving and hit another woman in the leg in the same yard.

Columbus said Moges struck a rock wall as it exited the yard and then fled to Everett, where Everett police arrested him at his home.

Surveillance video shared by the department showed Moges driving in circles on lawns and through bushes as he attempted to run the women over.

Moges was slated to face a judge on Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

