Police: Man on drugs drove through Salem yards

Apr. 21—SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested after driving through several yards and almost hitting a parked truck in a Salem neighborhood, police say.

According to a police log, neighbors called 911 Monday at 8:50 a.m. to report an erratic driver on Carol Avenue.

Police say they found the red Honda CR-V described at an ATM on Route 28 near the Methuen line. The driver has been identified by police as 59-year-old Paul Dercolo of Revere.

The officer who made contact with him "made several observations that led him to believe the operator was possibly impaired by a controlled drug," according to police Capt. Jason Smith.

He said Dercolo was arrested following standardized field sobriety tests, and is now charged with DWI and conduct after an accident.

"A drug recognition expert further evaluated Dercolo post-arrest," Smith said. "And Dercolo submitted to a blood test which is still pending analysis."

Dercolo is further accused of damaging a pole on South Broadway. Records show he was freed on personal recognizance bail and given an arraignment date of June 7 in 10th District Court in Salem.