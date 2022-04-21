Police: Man engaged in three road rage incidents over two days

Apr. 20—EAU CLAIRE — A Jim Falls man engaged in three road rage-related incidents over a two-day period in Eau Claire, police say.

Brian L. Crogg, 38, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, three felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $25,000 signature bond was set for Crogg, which prohibits him from having contact with the people involved in the incidents. He also cannot drive a vehicle, possess weapons or engage in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

Crogg returns to court May 3 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent April 11 to Festival Foods on Birch Street on a report that an employee was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The employee said he was running late for work. A truck ahead of him stopped at a stop sign. There was no cross traffic but the truck did not proceed. The employee said he started to wave his arms in his vehicle in an attempt to get the driver of the truck to proceed through the intersection.

The employee got to the Festival Foods parking lot and parked. The truck then pulled behind his vehicle. The driver of the truck got out, yelled at the employee and "chest bumped" him. The driver of the truck said he is a veteran and deserved more respect than that.

The employee walked around the truck and headed for the store. The driver of the truck followed the employee with his truck and struck his back with the driver's side mirror. The driver of the truck then told the employee he would be waiting for him when he got off work.

Police were able to identify the driver of the truck as Crogg based on Festival Foods surveillance footage.

Two days later, a woman told police she was driving on Clairemont Avenue near Keith Street when a car pulled up next to her and the driver flipped her off. That car then cut in front of her, almost striking her vehicle.

When they got to the next stop light, the driver got out of his car and started yelling and swearing at the woman. The driver tried to block her vehicle when she tried to leave.

Two hours later, a 1999 Cadillac sedan was involved in a crash on Rudolph Road. The driver was Crogg. The same vehicle was identified by the woman who was involved in the Clairemont Avenue incident.

A man told police he was involved in a road rage incident with Crogg that began on Brackett Avenue. Following the incident, Crogg began to follow the man.

At one point on Rudolph Road, the man said Crogg made a quick right turn, as if he were trying to run the man's vehicle off the road. Crogg's vehicle hit two different curbs, which caused a front tire to deflate and come off the rim.

Crogg was taken into custody.

At the time of these incidents, Crogg was free on bond for ongoing criminal cases in both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.

If convicted of the felony charges related to the April 11 and 13 incidents, Crogg could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.