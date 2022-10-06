Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students.

Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.

The driver told police the man swore and threatened students. She said she told him to get off the bus several times before he left.

Using video, police identified the man. O’Neill said it appears as though there was a dispute among students and the man decided to intercede by getting on the bus and making threats.

Police said the man will be named once a warrant has been secured.

O’Neill said Butler Area district families have been notified of the incident. Police will continue to monitor bus traffic.

