Police: Man evaded child sex charges since 2001

Dec. 20—HIGH POINT — A Jamestown man has been on the run for more than 20 years to evade child-sex charges in Nevada, police said Monday.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit determined on Friday that a suspect in an ongoing investigation, Julian Solis-Cardenas, 40, of Danlee Road, was not using his real name, the High Point Police Department said. He is wanted in Las Vegas under the name Eric Santibanez-Cardenas on four counts of sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy from May 2001.

Investigators determined he had been using the false name since 2006, police said.

On Saturday, investigators set up a sting, arranging for Santibanez-Cardenas to come to a ruse appointment in High Point. When he arrived in the parking lot, High Point Police Department officers moved in as he sat in his white pickup. He was arrested without incident.

Santibanez-Cardenas admitted to using the alias since 2006.

He was being held in the High Point jail with bond set at $500,000 secured, according to his arrest report.

He will be returned to Nevada to face the criminal charges there, police said.