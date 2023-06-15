Police say man, ex-wife killed in apparent Geneva murder-suicide

Two people were killed Wednesday evening in an apparent murder-suicide in Geneva involving a man who allegedly killed his ex-wife and later himself, police said.

Chad Dockery, 49, of Hinsdale, called 911 around 5:22 p.m. Wednesday to report he murdered his former wife, Amanda Dockery, 48, inside her home in the 1000 block of Pebble Beach Court in Geneva, police said in a news release Thursday.

During the 911 call, police said Chad Dockery told them he was armed with a pistol.

When police arrived at the Geneva home, Chad Dockery was seen inside a car at the end of the home’s driveway, according to the release. As an officer approached, a gun was fired inside the vehicle and Dockery was found to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police said they recovered a 9mm pistol from the scene.

Amanda Dockery was found inside the home suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and pronounced dead early Wednesday evening, Amanda Dockery at 6:06 p.m. and Chad Dockery at 7:30 p.m., according to police.

No other people were inside the home during the incident, according to the release.

Geneva police continue to investigate the case. Autopsies are pending by the Kane County Coroner’s Office, the release stated.

mejones@chicagotribune.com