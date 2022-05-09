Police: Man exits store, shoots 3 people he knows in parking lot

A Pineville man has been arrested, accused of shooting three acquaintances in a business parking lot.

The shooting happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Walgreens on Military Highway, according to a release from the Pineville Police Department.

It states that Bryson Kane Brossette, 19, walked out of the store and shot three people in the parking lot. Brossette then left.

One victim with minor injuries went to a hospital for treatment. The other two remained in the lot until they were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Brossette was found shortly after about a block away. He was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Bail was set at $305,000. He remains in jail on Monday morning.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 318-442-6603.

