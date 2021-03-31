Police: Man exposed himself to 13-year-old

Mar. 31—SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man faces charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault after city police said he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl inside a Sunbury home.

Matthew Miller, 37, of North Oak Street in Mount Carmel, was arrested on March 23 and jailed on $75,000 cash bail. He appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.

Police investigated a Jan. 11 incident in which the girl told officer Aaron Doyle she was at home when Miller entered the girl's room and sat on the bed, police said.

Miller told the girl to take a crushed pill and then tried to place the girl's hands on his genitals, police said. The girl told police she told Miller no but then Miller pulled down his pants, police said.

Miller eventually left the room, the girl left the house and went to a friend's where the girl was told to report the incident to police, according to officers.

The girl told her mother and then city police were notified.

Miller now faces felony corruption of minors and a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and indecent assault. Miller was sent to Northumberland County Jail where he waits for a preliminary hearing on the charges.