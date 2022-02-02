Police: Man exposed himself to drivers on I-95

Feb. 2—NEWBURY — A New Hampshire man charged with fondling himself while driving on Interstate 95 north in October was ordered to stay away from all witnesses and victims during his arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

Kevin Wingate, 32, of Barrington faces a single count of lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct. If found guilty, he could spend up to six months in jail.

State Trooper Lawrence Richardson and other troopers responded to the Newbury stretch of the four-lane highway on Oct. 29 at 3:12 p.m. after receiving word that a man in a Ford F-150 pickup truck was exposing himself to other motorists. One woman said Wingate was fondling himself as he drove past.

Richardson and Trooper Kyle Flanagan caught up with Wingate just as he crossed into New Hampshire and pulled him over at the Seabrook rest stop. The victim also pulled into the rest stop.

Wingate initially denied exposing himself when questioned by Flanagan. Flanagan then spoke to the woman. As this happened, Richardson spoke to Wingate and told him he did not believe his story.

"I advised him of my suspicion of his deception and asked him again what happened. Wingate stated that yes, he had done it and that he was embarrassed," Richardson wrote in his report.

He added that Wingate said his wife had sent him a series of provocative texts minutes before the encounter.

Richardson then asked how the woman could have seen him touching himself since his pickup truck was high off the ground, a question to which Wingate did not have an answer.

Richardson then went over to the woman, who told him that as she was driving on the highway, Wingate pulled up to her car and lifted himself off his seat while touching himself. The woman also said Wingate was looking down at her as his truck kept pace with her vehicle.

"From my conversations with (the woman) I find her to be very credible and truthful," Richardson wrote in his report.

Richardson then told Wingate he would be summonsed to court.

"Wingate did engage in sexual conduct in public for the purpose of arousal or offense. Wingate did so with reckless disregard of risk that he would be seen by others who might be offended," Richardson wrote in his report.

Wingate is due back in court for a pretrial hearing March 25.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.