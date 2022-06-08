Police: Man exposed himself to people along the Minuteman Trail in Lincoln

Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to people along the Minuteman Trail.

The incidents happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday near Rt. 2A in Lincoln, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40s, balding, with strawberry blonde hair. He is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 260 pounds, with a stocky build, and was wearing a dark green tank top and shorts, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 781-259-8113.

