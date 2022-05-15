Police: Man exposed himself to teen near Needham middle school

Police are investigating a reported indecent exposure near a middle school in Needham.

A man exposed himself to a teenager around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Pollard Middle School area, according to Needham Police.

Police described the man as white and in his forties, with dark, wavy hair and a large “beer belly.” He was wearing athletic shorts and driving a white SUV with small stickers in the rear passenger window, police said.

He did not try to entice the teen, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Needham Police Department at 781-444-1212.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW