Police say man exposed himself to woman at Smyrna Best Buy. Twice.

A Cobb County man is accused of exposing himself outside of a metro Atlanta Best Buy.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Smyrna Monday, where a female employee told police the man exposed himself in front of her in the parking lot as she was waiting for a manager to let her into work about two weeks ago.

The victim said the same guy, who police have since identified as Christopher Warren, showed up at the store the next week, staring her down.

The victim told police that during the first incident, she was in her car when she noticed Warden move his car closer and closer to his vehicle. According to warrants, the victim saw Warden look at her multiple times from inside his car when he did the unthinkable.

When police arrived, Warden was gone.

Ten days later, the victim called police again to report that Warden showed up to the Best Buy and stared at her as he slowly drove by.

Police tracked Warden down and said he admitted to touching himself. Warden told police his windows are tinted and he didn’t think she could see him or what he was doing. Warden told police he was just trying to find somewhere private to touch himself.

Police said surveillance video proves Warden’s movements and his proximity to the victim were intentional.

Newell talked to shoppers who were shocked at Warden’s actions.

“I think people are sick,” shopper Louis Obeng said. “For them to do this is broad daytime, they know they are gonna get caught. I think they should take him to a mental hospital.

Warden has been charged with public indecency.