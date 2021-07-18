Police: Man exposed himself to woman twice at northeast Cobb store

Jul. 18—Police say a Kennesaw man was arrested after he exposed himself twice to a woman at a store in northeast Cobb County.

According to an arrest warrant, Warren Bradford Huffman, 43, entered a store on Canton Road around 9:30 p.m. on July 9, purchased an alcoholic beverage and then pulled his pants down to his knees at the door, exposing himself to the woman.

The same woman reported that Huffman entered a restroom at the store about 30 minutes later and exposed himself to her again, the warrant shows.

Huffman was taken to jail and released on a bond of $1,000 two days later, jail records show.

