Police: Man faces charges after climbing base of obelisk, damaging plywood box

Jun. 10—A man is facing criminal charges following his arrest Wednesday on suspicion of climbing on top of the massive wooden box on the downtown Plaza surrounding the base of what had been a monument to Civil War soldiers.

The 152-year-old obelisk was destroyed by protesters in October.

The Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release officers saw Immanuel Hamilton climb on the structure at 1:15 p.m. He pulled off plywood protecting what was left of the monument, the department said.

According to the news release, the Santa Fe Fire Department provided a ladder, and Hamilton came down voluntarily.

Hamilton was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. He will be charged with criminal damage to property following his release, the statement said.

It was the second time this week Hamilton was accused of damaging the structure. According to the statement, he faced similar charges Monday.