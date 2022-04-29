Police: Man faces multiple charges from domestic dispute

Apr. 29—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Meadville-area man is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Vernon Township on Monday.

Jonathan R. Williams, 32, is being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond on aggravated assault and other charges for an incident at 5:48 a.m. on Suzanne Drive.

Pennsylvania State Police allege Williams got into a dispute with the woman at the home, but then he fled with the couple's 10-month-old child. Williams was located by police shortly thereafter and the child was returned to the mother, police said.

Police said the woman had visible injuries, having been struck by Williams multiple times while he was holding a knife in his hand.

Williams was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on two counts of reckless endangerment; one count each of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, unlawful restraint, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; and four summary counts.

He faces a preliminary hearing in the case June 1 before Zilhaver.