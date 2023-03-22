Police: 19-year-old man facing assault charge after baby found with head trauma in NH
A man is facing assault charges after a two-month-old baby was found with head trauma in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this month.
Manchester Police say officers responded to a Conant Street home on March 7 for a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old baby girl.
The baby was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for head trauma and bruising. She was then transported to a Boston hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
Tommie Johnson, 19, was arrested Tuesday, March 21, after a police investigation. Police say he is known to the child.
Johnson is facing charges of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $10,000. A future court date has yet to be determined.
