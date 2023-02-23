Police: Man facing charges after ‘crypto currency mining operation’ discovered under Cohasset school

A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a “crypto currency mining operation” that was found under a school in Cohasset, investigators said.

Nadeam Nahas, 39, will be called to Quincy District Court at a later date to face charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

In December 2021, detectives responded to the Cohasset Middle/High School after school’s director of facilities called police to report an unusual discovery in a remote crawl space beneath the building.

“During a routine inspection of the school he noticed electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers, that seemed out of place,” police said in a statement. “After researching and contacting the town IT director, it was learned that this was a cryptocurrency mining operation, which was unlawfully attached to the school electrical system.”

Cohasset police subsequently worked with the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security to safely removing the equipment for forensic examination.

Nahas, Cohasset’s former assistant facilities chief, was identified as a suspect in the operation following a monthslong investigation.

Police noted that Nahas resigned his position as a town employee in early 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

