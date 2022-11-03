Police say man Fairfield Township officer shot was wielding a hammer and knife

According to police, the man shot by a Fairfield Township police officer Wednesday night was armed with a hammer and a knife.

A press release states officers were called to the Camargo Trailer Park on Liberty Fairfield Road for a report of an "emotionally disturbed person."

Officers were speaking to family members outside of the residence when the man came out "brandishing a hammer and a knife" and "moved toward officers," according to the press release.

The department reported that the officer repeatedly told the man to drop the weapons, but he did not. One of the officers shot the man.

Police said the man fled back into the residence where he was subdued and given first aid.

The man was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and was listed in critical condition Wednesday night. The identities of the man and the officers involved in the incident have not been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of the township.

This shooting comes weeks after two officers resigned from the Fairfield Township police force after they opted not to shoot a man holding a gun. According to the department, the officers saw Stephaun Jones, 25, brandishing a gun on Oct. 8, but failed to shoot. A larger search was launched and Jones was shot and killed later in the day by a Hamilton police officer.

Fairfield Township Chief of Police Robert Chabali was critical of the two officers, Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett.

“Just inappropriate on our part, unfortunately,” he said. “They observed a weapon in the suspect’s right hand, and for one reason or another, they didn’t stop that threat,”

One of the officers stated in his report he was “unable to take a shot at the male due to a citizen mowing his lawn behind the male suspect.”

Chabali said it was best for the officers to move on after they "made the decision that they couldn't take a human life if they had to."

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police say man Fairfield Township officer shot was wielding a hammer and knife