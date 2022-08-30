Police find man with fatal gunshot wounds in North Seattle

One man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in North Seattle early Tuesday.

At 12:15 a.m., police were called to the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds.

A second man, 46, had minor injuries from what appeared to be a graze wound, according to Seattle police. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in a private ambulance.

Members of the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene for evidence.

Homicide detectives will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.