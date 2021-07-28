Police say man fatally shot aunt's cat with pellet gun in Wahiawa

Jul. 28—Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly fatally shot his aunt's cat in Wahiawa Monday.

Police said the man unlawfully entered his aunt's home just before 5 :25 p.m. and shot the cat with a pellet gun.

The cat died at the scene.

Police were called and officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree cruelty to animals.

Police said the officers also arrested him for promoting a dangerous drugs in the third-degree after they found a glass pipe with a substance resembling methamphetamine in his pants pocket at the time of his arrest.