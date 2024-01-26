Police: Man fatally shot in Buckman neighborhood parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating the scene of a man found fatally shot in the Buckman neighborhood late Thursday night.

Officials responding to a welfare call at 1200 Southeast Water Avenue found the man dead in a parking lot around 9:30 p.m. His identity has yet to be released to the public.

Any suspects had left the scene before police arrived and no arrests have been made as of 11 p.m. Officials have closed Southeast Water Avenue between Salmon Street and Madison Street to search the area.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Michael Schmerber at michael.schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 and Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768. Reference Case No. 24-19484.

