Police say man fatally shot during fight in south Dallas; no suspects in custody

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one man on the south side of the city early Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 8100 block of Leigh Ann Drive around 3 a.m. Police said two men were involved in a fight and one of them shot the other. The assailant fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries, officials said. Authorities hadn’t released the name and age of the victim as of Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.