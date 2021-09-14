Police: Man fatally shot in Hamilton while inside a residence

Sep. 13—A man is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Hamilton, according to police.

The man and others were inside a house in the 400 block of Bingham Street about 12:50 p.m. when there was an incident and shots were fired. The resident shot and hit one of the men, Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The resident is cooperating with detectives and has not been charged.

Hamilton detectives are looking for the other people who were with the man at the time of the shooting.

The family of the man who was shot has not yet been located so his identity has not been released.