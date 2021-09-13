Police: Man fatally shot in Hamilton while trying to get into house

Sep. 13—A man is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Hamilton, according to police.

The man and others approached a house in the 400 block of Bingham Street about 12:50 p.m. and tried to get in. The resident shot and hit one of the men, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The resident is cooperating with detectives and has not been charged.

Hamilton detectives are looking for the other people who were with the man at the time of the shooting.

The family of the man who was shot has not yet been located so his identity has not been released.