Police: Man fatally shot in McKeesport

Jul. 24—An 18-year-old man was found shot to death in McKeesport early Saturday morning, Allegheny County police said.

The man, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office as Dontae McKenith of McKeesport, was shot at about 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of Soles Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .