Police: Man fatally shot, officer hit by car while responding to kidnapping call in Gastonia

A person has died and a police officer was rushed to the hospital in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to police in Gastonia.

Officers said they were responding to a kidnapping call just after 12:30 p.m. on North Edgemont Avenue off of Highway 74. Police said the suspect, who family said was a 22-year-old man, died at the scene. Investigators said one officer was hit by a car and was taken to the hospital seriously hurt.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects in connection to the shooting.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead the scene and could see a car with damage to its front and crime scene tape surrounding the area.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area as police conduct their investigation.

As standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings, the State Bureau of Investigation is responding to investigate along with GPD internal affairs.

A man at the scene told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon he was there when the shooting happened. He said it was his 22-year-old son who had been shot by police.

