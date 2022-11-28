Police: Man fatally shot outside Daytona Beach bar early Sunday

A man was fatally shot following an argument at a Daytona Beach bar early Sunday, police said.

The victim identified as D'Shawn J. McLaury, 21, was shot at 3:57 a.m. near the Hookah Pub at 502 Seabreeze Blvd., said Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard found McLaury with a gunshot wound, McCallister said.

Argument ends in fatal shooting: Daytona Beach police arrest South Daytona man in shooting that left another man dead

Man survives multiple stab wounds: Police: Suspect sought in stabbing of man in Ormond Beach in domestic situation

Paramedics from the Daytona Beach Fire Department and Volusia County Emergency Medical Services assisted McLaury, who was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died, police said.

Detectives learned that just before the shooting, there was an argument at the Hookah Pub, and when McLaury left the bar shortly after, he was shot one time by an unknown suspect, McCallister said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to contact Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257 or at his email howellcollin@dbpd.us.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man shot after arguing with suspected shooter at Daytona Beach bar