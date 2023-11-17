Police: Man fatally shot after rushing officers with a knife in Federal Way
A man is dead after rushing police while armed with a knife, according to the Federal Way Police Department.
Thursday night at about 8 p.m., officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 4000 block of Southwest 337th Street in Federal Way.
When officers arrived, a man with a knife came out of the front door and moved quickly towards officers.
When the man ignored commands from the officers, he was fatally shot.
Police believe the man was a resident of the home. He was described as a white man born in 1980.
No officers were injured. Involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave while an investigating into the shooting was conducted.