A fight between two men Sunday night in Port Orange left one man dead from stab wounds, police said.

The suspect, Donald Perryman, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, said Port Orange police Sgt. Eric Fields.

Perryman was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Monday without bail, according to records.

Port Orange police were called to a fight in the 400 block of Leslie Drive at 9:32 p.m., involving Perryman and the victim, Kenneth Pitti, Fields said.

More: 2 arrested in Port Orange stabbing, police say

More: Port Orange female hospitalized for stab wounds

During the fight, Pitti suffered stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where he died, Fields said.

Perryman was arrested at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Port Orange Police Detective Christopher Bingham at 386-506-5895 or call 9-1-1.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police: Man fatally stabbed in Port Orange fight