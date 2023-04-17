Police: Man fatally stabbed woman in vehicle, drove to Hartford PD to report it

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times in a vehicle before driving to the Hartford Police Department Sunday afternoon to report the crime.

Hartford police on Monday said they believed the stabbing took place in the area of 206 Murphy Road. The suspect, 52-year-old Pedro Grajalez, of Hartford faces one count of murder in the death of his girlfriend, identified as New Britain resident Nilda Rivera. She was 57 years old.

Following the stabbing, Grajalez drove to the Hartford Police Department on High Street and parked a white sedan near the entrance, police said. He told officers at the front desk he had just stabbed his girlfriend, according to Hartford police.

Police rushed to the vehicle and performed life-saving techniques on Rivera, who was unresponsive, until medics arrived. She suffered multiple injuries.

Rivera was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. This is the sixth homicide reported in Hartford this year.

Grajalez was held on $1.5 million bond and was expected to face a judge Monday in Hartford Superior Court.