Police: Man fell to his death after trying to board moving Green Line trolly at North Station

A man lost his balance and fell to his death after Transit police say he tried to board a moving Green Line trolly as it departed North Station early Tuesday morning.

The man “appeared to have missed boarding” as the trolly pulled away in the direction of Medford/Tufts station just after 12:15 a.m., according to the Transit Police Department. He then apparently tried to kick open a door before the fatal fall.

In a statement, Transit police said, “The male proceeded in the direction of the moving trolley and kicked the side thereof. At this point, the male lost his balance and fell under the trolley as it was in motion departing the station.”

Investigators noted that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Boston 25 camera crew spotted several Transit police vehicles parked outside the station in an area where Orange and Green line platforms are located.

“The entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends, and loved ones of the decedent,” the T added.

The fatal fall happened shortly after the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat wrapped up Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

